John Lynch: We’re extremely excited to complete an extension with Fred Warner
The 49ers announced on Thursday that they've reached a long-term deal with linebacker Fred Warner, a day after it was reported the linebacker had agreed to a five-year extension worth $19 million a year. "We're extremely excited to have completed a long-term contract extension with Fred prior to the start of training camp," 49ers G.M.
