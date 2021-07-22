Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

John Lynch: We’re extremely excited to complete an extension with Fred Warner

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers announced on Thursday that they've reached a long-term deal with linebacker Fred Warner, a day after it was reported the linebacker had agreed to a five-year extension worth $19 million a year. "We're extremely excited to have completed a long-term contract extension with Fred prior to the start of training camp," 49ers G.M. [more]

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Staley
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#49ers#American Football#Nfl Network#Site Staff Jul 21#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

San Francisco 49ers: Celebrate Fred Warner’s extension with a shirt

The San Francisco 49ers backed the Brinks truck up to the home of linebacker Fred Warner. It was the last big piece on San Fran’s offseason checklist and it wasn’t cheap. Warner inked a five-year deal worth up to $95 million. The contract makes him the highest paid middle linebacker...
NFLFrankfort Times

AP Source: 49ers sign LB Fred Warner to $95M extension

The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year contract extension with Fred Warner that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. A person familiar with the deal said Wednesday that the extension that runs through 2026 is worth about $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the deal yet.
NFL49erswebzone.com

A look at the details of Fred Warner’s contract extension with the 49ers

212 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Soon after news of the deal broke, Pro Football Talk released the details of linebacker Fred Warner's massive contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The five-year deal has a potential value of $95.225 million, including $40.5 million guaranteed. That would earn the All-Pro linebacker about $19 million a year.
NFLFanSided

49ers, Fred Warner reach massive extension before training camp

The San Francisco 49ers have rewarded Fred Warner for his outstanding play, making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL with his five-year extension. It seemed like only a matter of time before the San Francisco 49ers put a giant offer on the table for superstar linebacker Fred Warner. In his first three years in the Bay Area, the standout inside ‘backer has posted 367 tackles.
NFLchatsports.com

How Fred Warner impacts Roquan Smith extension with Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) The Chicago Bears are going to extend Roquan Smith. The question is not whether they will, it is when. We wrote earlier this offseason that they have the luxury of waiting until next year to re-sign him due to the fifth-year option. However, it just so happens that the draft that he was in also had Fred Warner, and Darius Leonard, two linebackers that are set to break the bank and create a new market for the position.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Fred Warner is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The 49ers are signing the All-Pro linebacker to a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reports: 49ers reach 5-year extension with ILB Fred Warner

The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner reached an agreement on a five-year extension, ESPN and NFL Network reported Wednesday. The deal is worth $95 million with $40.5 million in guaranteed money, per the reports. The deal makes him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league in contract...
NFLNiners Nation

49ers give Fred Warner a five-year, $95 million extension with $40.5 million guaranteed

There was never a doubt that the San Francisco 49ers were going to pay Fred Warner. He’s durable, young, smart, fast, instinctive, and comes with a team-first attitude. It would have been a surprise if Warner took the field during training camp without a new deal, as Warner was scheduled to make just over $3.3 million as his base salary in 2021.
NFLallfans.co

5 NFL players in line for huge contracts after Fred Warner extension

NFL All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner signed a whopping five-year, $95 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in league history. To say that the 24-year-old backer has earned his keep would be an understatement. He finished last season as...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

No Huddle Podcast: Reacting to the 49ers signing Fred Warner to a massive contract extension

203 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Al and Zain are back for an emergency podcast to discuss the San Francisco 49ers signing their All-Pro linebacker, Fred Warner, to a massive five-year, $95 million extension. It's a significant signing that keeps the defensive star with the team for the foreseeable future.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Fred Warner is Captain Obvious after signing record extension

The San Francisco 49ers and star linebacker Fred Warner worked tirelessly to lock him up with a new contract to keep him in the Bay Area. Earlier in the week, finally, Warner inked a deal, in turn becoming the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. Warner then met with the media on Thursday and spoke on the negotiations. (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk)
NFLprofootballrumors.com

49ers, Fred Warner Agree To Record-Breaking Extension

The 49ers have agreed to a five-year, $95MM extension with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The new deal will lock him up through 2026 and make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history. Warner, a former third-round pick from BYU, was previously set...
NFL49erswebzone.com

What’s next for 49ers front office after Fred Warner’s extension?

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers should get a small break from handing out big deals after Fred Warner's contract came down. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers signing star LB Fred Warner...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

‘Just more competition’: 49ers’ Fred Warner excited to face Rams’ Matthew Stafford

177 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Kyle Shanahan would have liked to look into the possibility of adding Matthew Stafford this offseason. He was shocked by how quickly the deal between the Detroit Lions and the Las Angeles Rams went down. As a result, Shanahan never got a chance to get his team into the mix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy