John Lynch: We’re extremely excited to complete an extension with Fred Warner

Chicago Bears (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) The Chicago Bears are going to extend Roquan Smith. The question is not whether they will, it is when. We wrote earlier this offseason that they have the luxury of waiting until next year to re-sign him due to the fifth-year option. However, it just so happens that the draft that he was in also had Fred Warner, and Darius Leonard, two linebackers that are set to break the bank and create a new market for the position.