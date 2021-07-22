Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Mr. CFB: The Aggies Don't Want Texas-OU In The SEC. Will It Matter?

By Tony Barnhart
Posted by 
TMGSports
TMGSports
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thhIP_0b4zkjmT00

When word broke Wednesday that Oklahoma and Texas were interested in joining the SEC, my mind went to a conversation that took place more than a decade ago.

The final pieces were being put into place that would bring in Texas A&M and Missouri to form a 14-team SEC. So, I called a friend who is a huge Texas A&M supporter and asked him this: “Why would you leave the Big 12, a conference you can win, and come to the SEC where you have to play Alabama, LSU, and Auburn every single year?”

This answer was quick and emphatic:

“We would rather be a middle-of-the-road team in the SEC than stay in the same league with those #$%^& from Texas for one more day.”

So Texas A&M joins the SEC in 2012 and in its first football season in the league Johnny Manziel and the Aggies beat No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa 29-23.

And here’s the other reason my friend gave for the Aggies jumping into the SEC, the deep end of the college football pool:

“When we do this we will be able to offer a recruit in the state of Texas something that the boys in Austin can’t offer…..and that’s a chance to play in the SEC. This is going to be huge for us.”

And it has been. Texas A&M has been a tremendous fit for the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies finished 9-1 last season and No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Their only loss was to Alabama, the eventual national champions.

So you can imagine my friend’s feelings and those of Aggies everywhere when Wednesday’s news broke.

Of COURSE Texas and Oklahoma would like to be in the SEC, said Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher.

“It’s the best league in ball. I’m sure they would like to be here,” Fisher said at SEC Media Days in Birmingham on Wednesday.

But then he gave this word of warning:

“Be careful what you ask for if you jump in this league.”

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork told Ross Dellenger of SI.com that it is important that the Aggies remain “the only school from Texas in the SEC” and he would fight to protect that status.

So what’s really going on here?

I was told late Wednesday night that Oklahoma and Texas have made up their minds that they are leaving the Big 12. The Big 12’s television contracts with ESPN and FOX end in 2025 and, according to published reports, those teams have told the conference they will not be a part of the next round of TV negotiations.

The Big 12 members each received about $34.5 million in shared revenue last season, down by about $3.5 million. The SEC, by contrast, distributed $45.5 million to each of its 14 schools. The SEC also dipped into future revenues from its TV contracts to give another $23 million in supplemental income to each school because of the hardship brought on by the pandemic.

In 2024 the SEC will enter a new 10-year television rights agreement with ABC/ESPN for its football Game of the Week, which is currently on CBS. CBS pays $55 million a year for that game. The new ABC/ESPN deal will play $300 million per year for that one game. And that’s on top of its current multi-billion-dollar deal that the SEC and ESPN have for the rest of its games.

If you’re looking for a new home, you first knock on the door of the nicest house in the college football neighborhood. Financially and competitively, that would be the SEC.

The Houston Chronicle, which broke this news on Wednesday, also reported that this could be announced in a matter of weeks.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, as fate would have it, was in a hotel full of media when the news broke on Wednesday. He repeatedly said that he would not comment on the Houston Chronicle report. But he didn’t deny it.

In fact, nobody has denied Brent Zwerneman’s reporting. Brent, I might add, is the Texas A&M beat writer for the Houston Chronicle. You can make of that what you will.

So, is the SEC going to do this?

I don’t see how the conference, which has always been on the cutting edge of the evolution of college athletics, can pass this up. College athletics is changing at a breathless pace with Name, Image, and Likeness, the transfer portal, the proposed 12-team college football playoff, and the inevitable change in the governance structure of the NCAA. The answer to all of these challenges may be to become the biggest most powerful dude in the neighborhood.

Can the SEC just say no and let Texas and Oklahoma be a part of a competing conference?

The SEC bylaws state that in order to bring in a new member it must be approved by 75 percent of the members. That means that there would have to be five “no” votes out of 14 schools to deny entry.

Texas A&M, Missouri, and Arkansas, three schools that recruit the state of Texas heavily, would definitely be against the entry of the Longhorns. Alabama has 10 Texans on its 2021 roster. LSU has seven.

But here’s the reality. The presidents hired commissioner Greg Sankey to protect the long-term future of the Southeastern Conference and he has done an incredible job of that since taking over for Mike Slive in 2015. His performance in the COVID-19 football season of 2020 earned him a rightful spot as the dominant voice of college athletics.

Bottom line: If Greg Sankey believes that adding Texas and Oklahoma is best for the future of the SEC in an ever-changing landscape, then it will happen. There will be some passionate discussion about this. Commissioner Slive always said that “the First Amendment is alive and well in the Southeastern Conference.”

But if a vote is taken it will be 14-0 and every SEC member will be on board. That’s the way the SEC rolls and that’s why Texas and Oklahoma want to be a part of it.

Stay tuned.

Comments / 0

TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
33
Followers
75
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Bjork
Person
Jimbo Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#College Athletics#College Football Playoff#American Football#Texas A M#Lsu#Auburn#Aggies Coach#Sec Media Days#The Big 12#Fox#Abc Espn#Cbs#The Houston Chronicle#Likeness#Longhorns#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

3 SEC teams that should be most fearful about Texas football and OU

With the move looking to go through officially very soon, it looks like the Texas football program (among other sports) and Oklahoma Sooners will still be a part of the SEC. We might be looking at a situation where Texas and Oklahoma are only bound to play one more season in the Big 12 before the move to compete in the SEC in all sports.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
Texas Stateheartlandcollegesports.com

Steve Spurrier Rips Texas, Says OU Won’t Win the SEC with Regularity

Steve Spurrier may be years removed from being on the sidelines in the SEC, but he hasn’t lost the wit that made him famous. The former longtime SEC coach had some interesting comments when talking about the Texas Longhorns joining the SEC. “I can understand Texas jumping over,” Spurrier said...
Kansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kansas leaving the Big 12? KU to new conference reportedly picking up steam

It’s looking more like Kansas could be the next program to leave the Big 12. Mike Vernon appeared on 610 AM in Kansas City to discuss conference realignment, particularly how it relates to Kansas. Vernon shared, that from what he is hearing, KU moving to the Big Ten is starting to look more likely compared to as recently as 24 hours ago.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Florida State Has Officially Responded To The SEC Rumors

College football realignment rumors started to run rampant after news broke that Oklahoma and Texas were making a major move to the SEC. The decision to jump ship from the Big 12 will no doubt lead to a dramatic power shift in the sport and could be a sign of more significant change to come.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

REACTION: Texas & OU to Join the SEC?

The hottest story in all of College Football was dropped via a report from the Houston Chronicle. They report that the two BIG12 conference powerhouses, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, have contacted the Southeastern Conference about joining soon. This obviously means that the SEC could be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy