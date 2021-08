Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Fred Warner was overwhelmed by over 200 text messages and calls from friends and colleagues on Wednesday when news broke that the San Francisco 49ers were signing him to a massive five-year extension, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. The newfound riches won't change his attitude, though. Instead, Warner will continue working to earn the respect of his peers and do whatever he can to contribute to the team goal of winning a championship.