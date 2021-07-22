Cancel
Carroll, IA

Reynolds appoints Carroll judge to the Court of Appeals

By Jeff Author email Follow Jeff
swiowanewssource.com
 12 days ago

DES MOINES– Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Gina Badding as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Badding, of Carroll, Iowa, currently serves as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2B. She previously practiced law with Neu, Minnich, Comito, Halbur, Neu & Badding, P.C., in Carroll. Badding received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

