University of California regents approve rare tuition hike

(Iowa City, IA) — New University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson calls proposed tuition increases at the school “reasonable,” but says she will be looking for financial aid and scholarships to help students struggling to pay higher costs. Wilson said, “I think the goal is to allow increases when needed, but to keep them very manageable and closely connected to inflation and/or to the amount money we get from the state.” The board that governs the three state universities is scheduled to vote on proposed tuition hikes next week. Fall tuition is expected to go up more than 280 dollars for in-state students at Iowa and Iowa State and by 115 at Northern Iowa. Wilson says while the added costs may strain some families, the University of Iowa still has lower rates that many of its peers.