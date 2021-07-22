Durant High School Senior Wins The Florida Dairy Farmers And Tony Saladino Player Of The Year Awards

After pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings for the Durant High School Cougars in the Class 7A FHSAA state semifinals, right-handed starting pitcher Sean Hermann was named the Class 7A Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers and earned the 40th annual Tony Saladino Award. The Class 7A award from the Florida Dairy Farmers and countywide Tony Saladino Award were given to Hermann after being selected by a statewide panel of baseball coaches and media representatives from their respective panels.