Man Accused Of Throwing Concrete At Pittsburgh Police During Riots Pleads Guilty
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of throwing a piece of concrete at police during the riots in downtown Pittsburgh last May has pleaded guilty.
Thirty-two-year-old George Allen was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder for his role in the riot that broke out during a peaceful protest of George Floyd’s death on May 30 of last year.
Allen is accused of throwing a piece of concrete at an occupied Pittsburgh Police vehicle, breaking a window and hitting an officer, who suffered minor bruising.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10. He could face up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
