Chicago’s Sports Betting Ban May Be Lifted Under Proposed Ordinance
A Chicago sports betting ban could be lifted if a proposed ordinance is approved by the Chicago City Council. During Wednesday’s 5-plus hour council meeting, Alderman Walter Burnett (27th) proposed an ordinance to lift the city’s sports betting ban, which would allow Chicago sports stadiums and arenas to purchase sports betting licenses. The ordinance also would allow a proposed Chicago casino to purchase a license to allow sports betting for its visitors.www.bleachernation.com
