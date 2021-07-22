Battlefield Portal Will Allow You To Build Your Own Experiences With New And Classic Maps
EA has announced Battlefield Portal today as part of EA Play Live 2021, which is a brand-new experience coming to Battlefield 2042, acting as a love letter to the series. The huge new feature will add a substantial amount of content. Along with the previously announced seven maps in BF 2042, Battlefield Portal will also be including six maps from previous games in the series. Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942; Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Battlefield: Bad Company 2; and finally Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3 will all be included.www.purexbox.com
