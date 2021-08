There has been much discussion in recent months about how the climate crisis and the pandemic may influence how we get dressed every morning. There is a, perhaps optimistic, train of thought which suggests that we will soon move away from fast fashion and throwaway trends, instead creating smaller and more hardworking capsule wardrobes for ourselves, those which are filled with investment pieces that we will wear for years to come. If this is the case, and we stop chasing that next must-have item each season that everybody else also wants, will we start to value individuality more? Is finding our personal style going to become more important than ever?