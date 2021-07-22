Family and Fans Remember Robin Williams on What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday

Robin Williams' son Zak honors his dad, gets candid about Robin's misdiagnosis. Wednesday, July 21, would have marked Robin Williams' 70th birthday, a milestone the late comic and actor's son, Zak Williams, marked with a message on Instagram that read, "Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us. Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!" The 38-year-old mental health advocate also spoke candidly on "The Genius Life" podcast about what his dad went through after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease prior to his death in August 2014. "What I saw was frustration," Zak shared on (via People). "What he was going through didn't match one to one [with what] many Parkinson's patients experience. So, I think that was hard for him." As Zak and his family would learn years after Robin's death, the comic was not suffering from Parkinson's at all. Instead, he had Lewy body dementia, an extremely common, if underdiagnosed form of progressive dementia. "There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn't feel great. He was very uncomfortable," Zak recalled, adding that his father was prescribed intense drugs — for the wrong illness — that were "really hard on the mind and the body" and may have made things worse for the star. Compounding the situation, Zak said, was the fact that what Robin was actually dealing with affected thing like his ability to control his movement, which made for obvious "challenges performing his craft." Robin's daughter, Zelda Williams, 31, stayed quiet on Twitter in the days leading up to her dad's birthday, as she does each year around the anniversary of his passing.