Family and Fans Remember Robin Williams on What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday

By Sara Barnes
mymodernmet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZak Williams, the oldest son of the legendary comedian and actor Robin Williams, paid tribute to his dad on what would’ve been his 70th birthday. On July 21, Zak shared photos and sweet sentiments on both Instagram and Twitter that convey the complexities of grief where joy and sorrow are wrapped into one.

Robin Williams’ Son Opens Up About His Father’s Death

(Undated) — The late Robin Williams’ son is opening up about his father’s death on what would have been his 70th birthday. Speaking Wednesday on The Genius Life podcast, Zak Williams says his father was frustrated after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He explained it was difficult for his father when his symptoms didn’t match with other Parkinson’s patient’s experiences. It wasn’t until years after his passing they learned the actor had Lewy body dementia. He also said his father’s death drove him toward alcoholism, but he ended up getting help.
Robin Williams' son Zak honors his dad, gets candid about Robin's misdiagnosis. Wednesday, July 21, would have marked Robin Williams' 70th birthday, a milestone the late comic and actor's son, Zak Williams, marked with a message on Instagram that read, "Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us. Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!" The 38-year-old mental health advocate also spoke candidly on "The Genius Life" podcast about what his dad went through after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease prior to his death in August 2014. "What I saw was frustration," Zak shared on (via People). "What he was going through didn't match one to one [with what] many Parkinson's patients experience. So, I think that was hard for him." As Zak and his family would learn years after Robin's death, the comic was not suffering from Parkinson's at all. Instead, he had Lewy body dementia, an extremely common, if underdiagnosed form of progressive dementia. "There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn't feel great. He was very uncomfortable," Zak recalled, adding that his father was prescribed intense drugs — for the wrong illness — that were "really hard on the mind and the body" and may have made things worse for the star. Compounding the situation, Zak said, was the fact that what Robin was actually dealing with affected thing like his ability to control his movement, which made for obvious "challenges performing his craft." Robin's daughter, Zelda Williams, 31, stayed quiet on Twitter in the days leading up to her dad's birthday, as she does each year around the anniversary of his passing.
CNN — Robin Williams gave a lot of advice. Whether in character or as himself, he was universally perceived as someone who knew things the rest of us had somehow missed. He often suggested reaching out for help, and from what we know, he took his own advice more than once. Whether on reaching out or fighting indifference, his words carry as much power now as they ever did.
