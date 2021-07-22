The goalkeepers Arsenal should prioritise signing over Aaron Ramsdale
It seems like years since Arsenal could proudly boast a dependable number one who didn't regularly drop clangers - well, it seems like years because it is years. Argentina international Emiliano Martinez looked as though he could be the man to end all that, but for reasons very much unknown, he was flogged to Aston Villa and the rather error-prone Bernd Leno regained the gloves after recovering from injury.www.90min.com
Comments / 0