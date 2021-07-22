Cancel
The goalkeepers Arsenal should prioritise signing over Aaron Ramsdale

By Ross Jackson
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like years since Arsenal could proudly boast a dependable number one who didn't regularly drop clangers - well, it seems like years because it is years. Argentina international Emiliano Martinez looked as though he could be the man to end all that, but for reasons very much unknown, he was flogged to Aston Villa and the rather error-prone Bernd Leno regained the gloves after recovering from injury.

