Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto: ‘We’d love to add’ at trade deadline, give players vote of confidence

It has been spoken of for years, in cold conference rooms in the clouds, in the wood-lined chambers where embalmed-looking captains of finance drink old scotch and grouse and gossip, on the tee boxes of private golf courses with names that sound like different fancy versions of white paint. The ultimate deal, the one true mover’s move, the truly pure trade. The deal that achieves perfect recursion for its dealsmith, a trade that goes beyond what is gained or lost and becomes so purely and loathsomely about itself and its author that it can only be understood as a work of art. A deal made, itself, of deals—incomprehensible, impenetrable, justly hated by all. If it is indeed out there to find, it would be Jerry Dipoto who would find it.