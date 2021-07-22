Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

'We have to keep pushing': Texas Dreamer meets VP Harris as ruling puts her back in limbo

By Benjamin Wermund
expressnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Susie Lujano, a 28-year-old Dreamer from Houston, left a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday feeling confident Democrats are serious about creating a permanent solution for the hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the country illegally as children, whose lives are again in limbo after a federal judge in Texas ruled the Obama-era program protecting them from deportation is unlawful.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Andrew Hanen
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Texas Supreme Court#Texas Attorney General#Democrats#Congress#Daca#The U S Supreme Court#Capitol Hill#Republicans#Gop#House#Texans#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC issues eviction moratorium extension after Democratic outcry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a moratorium on evictions targeting areas of the country with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, extending an eviction ban for much of the nation just days after a blanket moratorium had expired. The CDC order applies to counties experiencing...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy