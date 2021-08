We've spent a lot of time on the podcast talking about the unemployment numbers and the layoffs that sadly became a dominant economic theme in this pandemic. But there's another aspect of the jobs world that we need to talk about too -- record numbers of people are quitting their jobs. In April the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4 million people quit -- the highest quit rate since they started tracking it. We wanted to dig into this so we caught up with Jennifer Rossi Long, Director of the Career Development Center at West Chester University to talk about the reasons why people are quitting their jobs and what the labor force looks like to the generation entering it now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.