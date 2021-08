Coulson lives! The Marvel Cinematic Universe character played by Clark Gregg has had an interesting journey ever since appearing in the first Iron Man movie back in 2008. The actor went on to appear in Iron Man 2 and Thor before Loki (Tom Hiddleston) killed him in The Avengers. The character was resurrected (and killed a couple more times) in Agents of SHIELD, and was seen once again on the big screen in Captain Marvel, which took place in 1995. Since there's currently a debate as to whether or not Agents of SHIELD is canon, it's not exactly clear if Coulson is alive in the MCU's main timeline. However, it looks like the character will officially be back for the new animated series, Marvel's What If...