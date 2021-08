If you are not new to the digital market space, you would have probably heard about SEO and ranking factors regarding E-A-T. Although there is no such rulebook that states the do’s and don’ts of boosting the Google E-A-T checklist, there still are some battle-tested strategies that will do you a world of good. Wreathing a brand with the right content, which is compelling and relevant, along with a stellar user experience, will make Google love you more. If that is what you have been wondering off late, here we share a guide to optimize your WordPress site’s ranking in no time. Before getting on to ‘how to improve E-A-T’, let us brush up on the basics first.