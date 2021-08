The Notre Dame football team has made the College Football Playoff in two of the last three seasons, but can they make it for the third time in 2021?. Last season, the Notre Dame football program was one of the final four teams standings, clinching their spot as the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. However, they were no match for No. 1 Alabama, getting trounced in the Rose Bowl, and ending their season with two consecutive losses.