Career Development & Advice

The Great Resignation: Considering a career change? Here’s the single most important question to answer

By Rebecca Otis Leder
Thrive Global
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you were thinking about a career change before the pandemic hit. Maybe it was a lingering thought that ebbed and flowed to the forefront of your mind depending on how the work day went. There were thoughts of “one day, I will…” or “after this job, I could see myself doing X…but it’s not time yet”. Maybe you’ve made the pros and cons list (in your mind) or you’ve even written it down, maybe even more than once. You’ve weighed your salary or hourly rate, benefits — if they’re in the picture, whether you’d rather spend time sprucing up your resume and seeing what’s out there or keeping the job status quo because the thought of a job search and networking feels unpleasant — or worse. You’ve thought about interviewing just to reassure your confidence, confirm your value in the marketplace, or to have negotiating power at the current job. You have some hobbies that could turn into a full-time gig, but…you’d have to sell A LOT of painted vases or bike tour tickets or paid social media posts or consulting hours to make it sustainable, profitable, and the right move. Oh, and by the way, you don’t like selling (sales). You have your family, your partner, and your pride counting on you to keep making the same living and to make ends meet and the lack of consistency and predictability is a huge risk.

Career Development & Advice
Career Development & Advice

Here’s How Leaders Can Keep Their Best Talent Amid The Great Resignation Wave

For the past few months, I’ve been meeting one-on-one with every single member of my team. I buy them lunch –– these days in the form of a gift card for a food delivery app. Then, we meet virtually, spending an hour or two chatting. It’s been a great way to stay connected while we’re all working from home. But as a leader, it’s also made me realize the past 16 months have really done a number on us.
JobsForbes

Looking For A New Job? Seven Questions To Ask When Considering A Career Move

Founder, career coach and interview coach behind CaffeinatedKyle.com. My goal is simple: to help people find jobs they LOVE. Looking for a new career is a stressful process. There are a lot of factors to consider when answering the question, “What do you want in your next career?” This is particularly difficult if you are switching jobs after a successful career and want to stand out in the saturated job market.
EconomyFast Company

Why it’s important to embrace the Great Resignation and just let people go

It seems no company is safe from the Great Resignation. The most recent jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that more than 3.6 million people quit their jobs in May. And there isn’t yet an end in sight: A report by Monster.com indicates that a whopping 95% of workers are considering leaving their jobs.
Career Development & AdviceNew Pittsburgh Courier

5 signs it’s time to change careers

Stress at work is inevitable, even if you love your job, but it shouldn’t be the only thing you gain from it. Sometimes, it’s hard when you’ve been settled in a position for so long, to contemplate anything different, or even admit that there’s a problem. Denial can be a dangerous thing, and most of the time “just getting on with it” isn’t the healthiest thing to do, nor will it do you any favors in the long run. You deserve a career which fulfils your needs.
rossmoornews.com

Trying to answer life’s ‘Big Questions’

Trying to answer life’s ‘Big Questions’ Forum focuses on different perspectives At some point several years ago, Sara Blackstock had printed out, or perhaps just found, a paper with a list of approximately 30 questions on it – “big questions,” she said. She put that paper back into a file and didn’t think about it for a while. But those questions were Organizers of the Big.
AustraliaTime Out Global

What is NSW's 'singles bubble' and how does it work? Your questions answered

On July 28, the NSW government finally announced that people living alone could establish a singles bubble, allowing them to nominate a single person to visit them in their home. This allows single people to establish a Covid-safe arrangement with another person, essentially allowing those two people to be considered...
Relationship Advicedmagazine.com

Best Online Psychic Readings of 2021: Most Accurate Answers to Your Questions

It is not unusual to be lost in life and seek guidance from online psychics. It is a plus that they can understand your situation without you having to explain everything. Today, you have access to online psychics on call, messages, and live videos, and you can get in touch with them whenever you need. You are not required to adjust your routine to get an online psychic reading session. You can search from among thousands of psychics online and get a reading from the top-rated ones with the best reviews.
HealthInc.com

Here's How You Should Use the 5 Most Important Minutes of Every Day

If you want to be more productive, more effective, and get the really important stuff done, stop for five minutes or so at your decision points a few times a day and think--really think--about how you can best spend your mental energy and time. That advice comes from Josh Davis,...
WestfairOnline

New study finds most job seekers considered changing careers

The majority of current job seekers have explored new employment options in different career fields, according to a new report from the nonprofit association CompTIA. The report, which polled nearly 1,500 adults in a nationwide survey, found 60% of active job seekers looked at new opportunities in a different career field in the past three months, compared to the 63% of job seekers who have searched for jobs within their current or most recent career field.
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

5 Decision-Making Tips That Can Simplify Your Life

The ability to make decisions can get worse after making many small decisions throughout the day. Reducing the amount of time people spend on decision-making can provide more energy and more cognitive resources for important choices. Identifying decisions that are not important and approaching recurring tasks in the same way...
Career Development & Adviceoutreachmagazine.com

10 Powerful Quotes for Your Leadership Toolbox

You probably have some favorite quotes as a leader. So do I. This is not an all-time-top-10-list kind of article. Instead, this is a collection of 10 mostly lesser-known quotes that I hope can help you and your team think differently about relationships, life, hustle, meaning, self-care and more. Sometimes...
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Prince: “The biggest thing about being a perfectionist is that it’s easy to fall into certain thought patterns that hold you back, but as soon as you recognize those patterns, you can start to form new habits”

The biggest thing about being a perfectionist is that it’s easy to fall into certain thought patterns that hold you back, but as soon as you recognize those patterns, you can start to form new habits. For me, a lot of it was just recognizing poor habits and changing them, and also being more realistic about what I’m capable of. I think it took me a long time to understand that I’m just a human, and I’m bound in all the ways that humans are bound, and it’s okay to slow down or take a break or make mistakes, because that’s just part of what everyone needs.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Having a Career Is No Longer Defined by a 9-to-5 Grind

Day-to-day experiences during the pandemic were very similar for workers in the knowledge economy — and very boring. Many people took to Twitter to share their “quarantine routines” with unabashed honesty. One of my favorite tweets listed a schedule of what one worker did with her computer at different times of the day: eat lunch, hang out, go to sleep, etc. Another offered a simple one-step path to success: Stare at your phone from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Comments / 0

