BoohooMAN is ending its collaboration with DaBaby after the rapper's homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Sunday (July 25). "BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby," the fashion brand announced in a Twitter statement Wednesday (July 28). "Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate hate speech or discrimination in any form."