Confederate bust to be removed from Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A decadeslong effort to remove a bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol has cleared its final hurdle. State leaders on Thursday approved the final vote needed to allow the statue to come down over the next few days. The seven-member State Building Commission voted 5-2 to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust as well as the busts of two other Tennessee military leaders. The Forrest bust was first installed at the Capitol in 1978 and has sparked protests and demonstrations ever since.