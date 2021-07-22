Cancel
Cullman, AL

Traffic plan in the works for CMS drop-offs, pickups

By Tyler Hanes
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 12 days ago
Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff speaks to the members of the Cullman City School Board during a work session Monday morning. Tyler Hanes

Parents of students in Cullman Middle School should be on the lookout for an updated traffic plan for drop-offs and pickups due to a sewer project on Oak Street that will continue into August.

During Wednesday morning’s meeting of the Cullman City School Board, Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said CMS Principal Jake Johnson has been working with the Cullman Police Department and Chief Kenny Culpepper on a new traffic pattern to account for the sewer project.

The updated plan should be released on Cullman Middle School’s social media pages in the coming days, he said.

The traffic pattern for the sewer project will also be the same pattern used when construction starts on Oak Street later in the school year, Kallhoff said.

“It will be a good opportunity for parents to see and get used to how we’re going to handle that,” he said.

The school system will also have an early release day on the third day of school, Aug. 13, to try to avoid any traffic issues caused by the influx of people due to Rock the South, Kallhoff said.

The city’s schools will be releasing two hours early on that day, he said.

“I apologize in advance to parents or anyone that this might inconvenience, but from what I’ve been told, it’s certainly needed when it comes to Rock the South,” Kallhoff said.

In other business, the board:

  • Renewed an athletic training contract with Encore Rehabilitation and Cullman High School from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2024.
  • Approved an agreement between Rhithm and Cullman City Schools from July 21 through Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Approved extended days for Child Nutrition Program staff during the Seamless Summer Feeding throughout summer break on an as-needed basis.
  • Approved a contract with Shannon Dutton to provide SEL work session on July 13 (local funds).
  • Approved a contract with Amanda Stidham for a leadership meeting on July 14 (Title One funds).
  • Approved a contract with Lindsey Howard for curriculum/instructional support (not to exceed 60 hours).
  • Approved a stipend of $125 for teachers that attend the new math textbook training in the summer of 2021.
  • Approved a $125 stipend for one day in July for the following teachers at West Elementary School to review ALSDE standards: Mary Beth Cleveland (mentor), Tayler Daniel (WES local funds).
  • Approved a $125 stipend to the 2021-2022 leadership team for CIP process (Title One, Part A funds).
  • Approved a $125 stipend for Jennifer Calahan to prepare/work with secondary teachers on Aug. 4 (curriculum/instruction funds).
  • Approved an out-of-state trip to Tennessee for CHS football seniors on July 23.
  • Approved an increase in the out of district student discount for employees via payroll deduction by 10 percent.
  • Approved the surplus of a 2015 13” Macbook Pro from the Central Office.
  • The Cullman City School Board will next meet on Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.

