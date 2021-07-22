Traffic plan in the works for CMS drop-offs, pickups

Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff speaks to the members of the Cullman City School Board during a work session Monday morning. Tyler Hanes

Parents of students in Cullman Middle School should be on the lookout for an updated traffic plan for drop-offs and pickups due to a sewer project on Oak Street that will continue into August.

During Wednesday morning’s meeting of the Cullman City School Board, Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said CMS Principal Jake Johnson has been working with the Cullman Police Department and Chief Kenny Culpepper on a new traffic pattern to account for the sewer project.

The updated plan should be released on Cullman Middle School’s social media pages in the coming days, he said.

The traffic pattern for the sewer project will also be the same pattern used when construction starts on Oak Street later in the school year, Kallhoff said.

“It will be a good opportunity for parents to see and get used to how we’re going to handle that,” he said.

The school system will also have an early release day on the third day of school, Aug. 13, to try to avoid any traffic issues caused by the influx of people due to Rock the South, Kallhoff said.

The city’s schools will be releasing two hours early on that day, he said.

“I apologize in advance to parents or anyone that this might inconvenience, but from what I’ve been told, it’s certainly needed when it comes to Rock the South,” Kallhoff said.

In other business, the board: