Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL teams get 2021-22 schedules with, without Olympic break

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

The NHL has sent teams two versions of the schedule for the 2021-22 season. One includes an Olympic break to pause the season so NHL players can go to Beijing. The other is what the season would look like if the league, players and international officials cannot reach an Olympic agreement. The schedule being released publicly Thursday includes the Olympic break in the hope that a deal gets worked out. NHL players going to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 would extend the playoffs into late June. Either way, it's back to normal with an 82-game regular season and 16-team playoff for the Stanley Cup.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Teams#Olympics#Stanley Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Two Forwards.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a couple of signings on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that the team has signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to one year two way deals. They both signed deals through the 2021-22 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
FIFAPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: USWNT Legend Julie Foudy Has Bold Warning for Team’s Competitors, Critics

A former soccer player for the United States Women’s Team had some words for opposing competitors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those who need some context, Julie Foudy is a retired American soccer player. She was a star midfielder on the United States Women’s national soccer team from 1988 to 2004. During her own time in the Olympics, she won two gold medals and was also a two0-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. S.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kawhi Leonard News

NBA free agency kicks off in less than 24 hours, making Sunday the final day for teams to exercise options for next season and for players to opt-in to another year with their current organizations. For Kawhi Leonard, that decision came just before 6 p.m. ET this afternoon. Leonard will...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Latest Carmelo Anthony News

As the Los Angeles Lakers try to round out their new-look roster for the 2021-22 season, another high-profile veteran name has appeared on the team’s radar: Carmelo Anthony. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared that after the Lakers’ moves at the start of the free agency, the team is continuing to pursue experienced players that can be brought aboard for a low price. Anthony, a ten-time All-Star who turned 37 back in May, fits that bill.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
NHL

NHL Announces Golden Knights 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule

VEGAS (July 22, 2021) - The National Hockey League announced today, July 22, the Golden Knights schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. The full schedule can be found below. All times and broadcast information will be released at a later date. The Golden Knights will open their fifth season against...
chatsports.com

2021-22 NHL Schedule to Be Released Thursday on 'SportsCenter'

The Tampa Bay Lightning just won their second straight Stanley Cup on July 7, but the NHL is already turning its attention to the upcoming season. Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press cited a source from ESPN PR and noted the league will announce the 2021-22 regular-season schedule on Thursday during the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Schedule 2021-22: Opening Day, All-Star Weekend and Key Dates Released

The 2021-22 NHL season officially opens on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena and the home club raising its third banner in franchise history. Immediately following Bolts-Pens, the Seattle Kraken will make their NHL debut with a visit...
NHLNBC Sports

Dates of note from the 2021-22 NHL schedule

The Stanley Cup was awarded two weeks ago, but we’re already looking ahead to the 2021-22 NHL season. On Thursday evening, the league revealed its 1,312 game regular-season schedule, which begins Oct. 12 and ends April 29. The schedule features an interesting twist. An Olympic break has been built in — for now. There is no deal in place at the moment between the NHL, IOC and IIHF to send players to Beijing next February. Talks are on-going, which is a good sign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy