Public Health

Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, RICHARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR - Associated Press
 12 days ago

Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring. That's according to White House officials who briefed reporters on Thursday. They say hospitals are running out of space because of the rapidly spreading delta variant. White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says several states with the highest proportions of new infections have seen residents get vaccinated at higher rates than the nation as a whole. Officials cited Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada as examples. Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She says the variant is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses known to researchers.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

COVID-19 is, like the villain in the world's scariest horror movie, back—but in fact, it never left. Cases are surging again because of the new Delta variant and not enough Americans being vaccinated. Concerned, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, appeared on The Joan Hamburg Show yesterday to sound a warning for us all. Read on for a picture of what the next few months will look like, and how to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Another COVID-19 Variant Has Shown Up In Florida As Delta Rages On

While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there. B.1.621 seems to have originated in Colombia and is...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sharfstein: ‘If People Decide Not Get To Vaccinated, They Are Essentially Deciding To Get Covid’

With the Delta variant rapidly spreading both throughout the nation and in certain parts of Maryland, former Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dr. Joshua Sharfstein Wednesday emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. His remarks come just one day after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its guidance to […] The post Sharfstein: ‘If People Decide Not Get To Vaccinated, They Are Essentially Deciding To Get Covid’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Posted by
The Hill

Unvaccinated say vaccines more dangerous than COVID-19: poll

Unvaccinated individuals believe the coronavirus vaccine is more dangerous than the virus, according to a poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov. The poll found 37 percent of unvaccinated individuals believe the vaccines pose greater health risks than the virus while 29 percent acknowledge the coronavirus is a greater health risk than the vaccines, which studies have shown are effective in reducing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, KIRO 7 asks the experts what that means

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The delta variant, first detected in India, is taking off in Washington and quickly multiplying. Doctors say it is seeking out the unvaccinated. “Residents who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12 times more likely to die,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health Seattle and King County.

