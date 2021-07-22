Cancel
There's a new drug with potential to cure postpartum depression

By Jamie Orsini
Postpartum depression is incredibly common: A recent study found that 1 in 4 women will experience it in the three years after giving birth. Right now, there's just one FDA-approved drug on the market that treats postpartum depression—but it's not widely available. That drug, brexanolone, is administered over the course of 60 hours through an IV drip. It's also expensive: without insurance, it costs $34,000.

