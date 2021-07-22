Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless

By KELLI KENNEDY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 12 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ikey Hedaya is still waiting for closure almost a month after the Surfside condo collapse. He has given his DNA, talks frequently with the medical examiner and even reluctantly visited the collapse site to see for himself what is being done to find his big sister. Fifty-four-year-old Estelle Hedaya appears to be the only missing victim yet to be identified after the June 24 collapse. Although Ikey Hedaya is heartbroken, he is not hopeless. He says he believes that God took care of his sister. And he believes she will be responsible for blessings for those who knew her.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Condo#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy