Orlando Magic NBA Draft Notes: Assistant GM sees “impending storm” ahead of Draft

By Philip Rossman-Reich
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is getting to be crunch time for the NBA Draft. With one week to go, workouts around the league are finishing up and trade discussions that were cursory at one point will start to get serious. The Orlando Magic are already pretty deep into their draft process and are getting ready to put a bow on what they will do with the fifth and eighth picks.

orlandomagicdaily.com

