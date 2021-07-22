Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress - Latinas Could Rule the Academy This Year

It must be almost time for awards season, because here is a trailer for a movie filled with famous people playing other famous people, in a true story full of money, betrayal, and murder. It’s House of Gucci from director Ridley Scott, and it stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani who ... well if we said what she did, it would be a spoiler for the film for anyone who’s not familiar with her real life role in the famous Gucci family. Adam Driver plays Gaga’s husband Maurizio Gucci, and the cast also includes Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and a completely unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci.