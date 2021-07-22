Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

27 New Songs Out Today

By BrooklynVegan Staff
brooklynvegan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - "ON THE WRONG SIDE" Lindsey Buckingham has shared another track from his upcoming self-titled solo album that's out in September. "On the Wrong Side" is not a rerecorded version of Lindsey's song from the soundtrack of 1994 Brendan Fraser/Patrick Dempsey prep school drama With Honors, it's a brand new song that happens to have the same title.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music News#Mello Music Group#Fantasy Island#Past Tense#Big Thief#Places#Italian#Canadian#Bnr#Better Records#Dave East Harry Fraud#Ftd Srfschl#Invisible Oranges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Youngstown, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Styx crashes setlist with new songs

YOUNGSTOWN — It’s the dilemma that every veteran band that continues to make new music faces — how do you share those new songs with crowds that really, really want to hear the old favorites?. Styx, which released its 17th album (“Crash of the Crown”) last month, believes it’s found...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Low release new song “Disappearing”

Low have shared the second single off their anticipated 13th album HEY WHAT, following the excellent lead single "Days Like These." Compared to the in-your-face lead single, "Disappearing" is a more swelling, ambient piece, but Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker's harmonies still drill their way into your brain on first listen. Check it out below.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Brandi Carlile’s new album "In These Silent Days" out October 1, first single “Right On Time” out today

In These Silent Days, the highly anticipated new studio album from six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile, will be released October 1 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records (pre-order/pre-save). Ahead of the release, the album’s first single, “Right On Time,” featuring a music video directed by Courteney Cox, is premiering today. Watch/share HERE.
MusicThe FADER

Kanye West shares snippet of new song, confirms Donda is out Friday

Kanye West’s new song “No Child Left Behind” is the soundtrack to a new Beats ad featuring athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in America and sixth fastest woman of all time. Per Pitchfork, the song will appear on West’s forthcoming record Donda, which was set to arrive this time last year but never materialised. All signs point to the record dropping this Friday: an album listening event is scheduled for Thursday night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which, per the Beats ad, will be live-streamed on Apple Music from 8pm ET that night. As is often the case with Kanye album rollouts, the genuine possibility of Donda’s release is legitimised by the presence of a streaming partner; until now, the only person who had claimed to have actually heard the record was Revolt TV personality RespectfullyJustin. Watch the Beats ad featuring “No Child Left Behind” above.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Telethon announce new album ‘Swim Out Past The Breakers,’ share 2 new songs

Wisconsin's Telethon recently released the new single "Selfstarter A.E." (ft. Jhariah) and now they've announced a new album, Swim Out Past The Breakers, due August 20 via Take This To Heart Records (pre-order). The album features "Selfstarter A.E.," as well as the two singles they just put out, "Positively Clark Street" and "Checker Drive" (single version). Telethon's love of Everclear doesn't stop with the "Santa Monica" reference in the album title; that band's '90s punk/grunge-adjacent power pop sounds like a core influence on these new songs (along with similar bands like Fastball and Harvey Danger), but it's more than just '90s power pop worship. There's also the quirky indie-punk of Jeff Rosenstock, and "Positively Clark Street" ends with a triumphant horn section that reminds you of this band's love of ska.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Zeal & Ardor “Erase” new song

Zeal & Ardor have unveiled a brand new song “Erase.” The track follows the group’s previous single, “Run,” which was released during the spring. “We would like to surprise you again with this one. ‘Erase’ aims to confuse you in the most pleasant way possible. Hope you enjoy.”. Listen to...
MusicThe FADER

Lorde shares new song “Stoned at the Nail Salon”

New Zealand pop royalty Lorde is back with a new single called "Stoned at the Nail Salon," another track from her upcoming album Solar Power. Unlike the jaunty, sun-stroked vibe of the album's title track, "Stoned" finds Lorde in a more ambivalent mood, though an overriding sense of bliss pervades thanks to the golden electric guitar dancing across the stripped-down song.
Theater & DanceSanta Barbara Independent

‘Living Voices: An Afternoon of New Song’

All 11 of the composers whose work was featured in this dazzling recital are women, and seven of them were born in or after 1980. While there’s no one style that identifies these artists as a coherent group, there’s no doubt that together they push the boundaries of 21st-century music.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 23, July 2021:. » Jack Back, Guz, Ferreck Dawn – I’ve Been Missing You. » Fedde le Grand – Same Thing. »...
Rock Musicmatadorrecords.com

DARKSIDE – ‘Spiral’ Out Today

The long-awaited 2nd album from DARKSIDE (Nicolar Jaar and Dave Harrington) is finally out today and available on LP, CD and via all streaming platforms. DARKSIDE is an American rock band formed in Providence, Rhode Island in 2011. The group consists of Chilean electronic musician & vocalist Nicolás Jaar and American multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington. Jaar and Harrington first met while studying in Providence through their common friend and saxophonist Will Epstein. In the summer of 2011, they toured Europe and Australia in support of Jaar’s breakthrough debut album Space Is Only Noise.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

25 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

CHIVÀLA - EP II. Having released an awesome spit with Reste on Zegema Beach last year, Italian screamo band Chivàla have now put out their own new four-song EP, EP II. It's European-style screamo, chaotic at times and anthemic at others, and it's seriously great stuff. -- DUMA - "MAMBO...
MusicPosted by
HOT 107.9

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

H3000 Releases New Song, ‘Flames’

H3000, the new musical collaboration from Luke Steele (Empire Of The Sun, The Sleepy Jackson) and Jarrad Rogers (Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey) have released “Flames,” the latest single from their forthcoming cosmic self-titled debut album, set for release on September 17 and available for pre-order. Following the release of...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Billy Strings’ new album "Renewal" out September 24, “Fire Line” debuts today

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings will release his highly anticipated new album, Renewal, September 24 via Rounder Records (pre-order here). Ahead of the release, new song, “Fire Line,” is debuting today. Listen/share HERE. Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Conor Oberst, Roger Waters, Father John Misty) and recorded...
Brooklyn, NYundertheradarmag.com

koleżanka Shares New Song “A Mouthful”

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) is releasing a new album, Place Is, this Friday via Bar/None, her debut for the label. Now she has shared another song from it, “A Mouthful,” the album’s final pre-release single. Listen below. “This one describes a general apathy and isolation...
Kettering, OHDayton Daily News

Styx to mix legacy songs, new material at sold-out Fraze show

Live shows return with ‘extra layer of exuberance and joy in the audience’. Like any musical act with roots stretching back to the early 1970s, Styx has weathered member turnover and ever-changing musical tastes. Yet, the band, performing a sold-out show at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, July 23, is still firing on all cylinders as revealed on its recently released 17th studio album, “Crash of the Crown.”
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Master Saleem's new song 'Saath' to release today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): Neha Malik features alongside Nikhil Dagar in the music video of Master Saleem's new track "Saath". The song, slated to release on July 20, has music by T-Series and lyrics by Kiranjeet and Choreographed by Ranju Varghese while the video is directed by Anand Kumar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy