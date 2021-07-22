Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho Just Got Bigger

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Rocks National Reserve increased in size now that private land has become part of the reserve near Almo, Idaho. The National Park Service announced the acquisition of 22.2 acres of private property, known as the Gibson property, within the reserve boundaries. "Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, Superintendent, City of Rocks National Reserve said in a prepared statement. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands." Keck said the only thing the public cannot do within the new addition is camp, which is only allowed in designated, numbered, campsites within the reserve. The new addition is located between Register Rock and Elephant Rock.

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Almo, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Idaho#Klix#The National Park Service#The Park Service#Nps#Dungeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Auditions Open for Idaho’s Latest Neighborhood Grouch

I simply snapped. New neighbors were moving in and I found myself yelling at them. I don’t think I’ve done anything like this in 30 years. I’m an out of shape white-haired guy and there were three of them unloading a moving truck. It was parked at an angle and difficult to get around. I was coming home from shopping, where I had issues with a self-checkout. The week had been a busy one. It’s a feeling of being inconvenienced at every turn.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Man Pulls Gun on Huge Bull That Hopped Safety Fence at Idaho Rodeo

This last weekend was a crazy one in Idaho at some of the local rodeos. At an event in Oakley, video has surfaced of the wild cow event where fireworks appear to be shot at the animals and human participants as they scramble in the rodeo arena. PETA isn't happy about that event. In a different rodeo, this time in Preston, ID. a bull was the cause of fear as it attempted to hop a fence into the crowd after a ride.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Road in South Hills Washed Out, Closures in Place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A road in the South Hills washed out as thunderstorms made their way through southern Idaho during the weekend. The U.S. Forest Service Sawtooth National Forest said closures are in place to prevent people from using Forest Route 533 through Trapper Creek. Rangers with the Minidoka Ranger District can be seen standing in a 12 foot washout of the roadway that is impassable. The area appears to have been hit by the 2020 Badger Fire.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Council Looking at Compensation Raise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council will discuss a proposal to increase the monthly compensation members receive each month. The last time the monthly compensation was increased was back in 2007, setting the current monthly rate at $1,410 for the mayor and $1,160 for council members. At Monday nights council meeting (8/2) elected members will discuss and possibly vote on a proposed ordinance to increase the compensation by 10 percent to $1,551 for mayor and $1,276 to council members.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

The Origin Stories Of The Names Of Some Idaho Cities

So you may already know that Twin Falls was named after two smaller waterfalls that are actually not two anymore outside of town. After the power plant took over one of the waterfalls it is really just a single fall. But did you know some of the origin stories behind these other Idaho town names?
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

10 Idaho Towns You Need To Visit At Least Once

Even being a local Idahoan, sometimes we forget that there are tons of places to visit in our great state. I really hope to make it everywhere in this state at least once. We have a list of some Idaho towns and cities you have to visit at least once, even if it is just to say you were there.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Why is Twin Falls, ID Suddenly a Prime Vacation Destination?

Twin Falls is now a vacation destination. Not just a stop to see a few sights when tourists are passing through. Twin Falls City Councilman Chris Reid mentioned it this week. During an appearance on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and Newsradio 1310 KLIX. He explained people now come here and spend an entire week versus a quick stop at Shoshone Falls before going on to Sun Valley.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Is This a Proper Use of Your Twin Falls, ID Tax Dollars?

I believe the first bit of advice is don’t go. If you don’t approve of this sort of thing, stay away. Which is more easily said than done. A lot of people drive by Twin Falls City Park to get to and from work and to and from stores. So, you may see the show. If your kids are along for the ride it may take some explanation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy