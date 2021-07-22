Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC substitute teacher arrested for threatening to shoot unruly students

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 12 days ago
QUEENS, N.Y. — A substitute teacher was arrested Wednesday after telling students he “would shoot them” for not behaving, according to the New York Police Department.

The longtime sub, who has not been identified publicly, is facing one count of making a terrorist threat, WPIX reported.

Although authorities confirmed the 52-year-old teacher insisted his comment was made in jest, officials with the New York City Department of Education did not see the humor, the TV station reported.

“This substitute teacher was immediately suspended,” the department said in a statement issued Thursday, calling the allegation “disturbing” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

Department sources confirmed that the terminated substitute has no prior disciplinary history in his 20-year tenure, WPIX reported.

The department did not specify at which school the incident occurred or the grade level of the students involved, the TV station reported.

