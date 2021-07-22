Cancel
Suns’ Willie Green hired as new head coach of New Orleans Pelicans

Cover picture for the article

Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced Thursday. Green was reported a few weeks prior as a lead candidate for the job by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He replaces Stan Van Gundy, who spent...

