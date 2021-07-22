Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Crispr Therapeutics Has Bullish DNA

By Chris Tyler
InvestorPlace
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has the kind of DNA to become the next big thing in the market. But how does CRSP stock shape up as a purchase for today’s investors? Let’s take a look at what’s happening off and on the price chart, then offer a risk-adjusted determination aligned with those findings.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Crispr Therapeutics Ag#Dna#Stocks#Crispr Therapeutics Has#Crispr Therapeutics Ag#Crsp Stock#Arkg#Airbnb#Abnb#Zillow#Tradingview#American#Stocktwits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.08.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,518 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksInvestorPlace

OTLK Stock: The Huge Trial News Lifting Outlook Therapeutics

Investors today have their eyes on a newly popping biotech play Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK). The company is reporting its newest clinical trial data today. With the positive results, it seems as though buyers are flocking to the play. So, what’s going on with OTLK stock today?. Outlook Therapeutics is a...
StocksInvestorPlace

The Bull Thesis for VXRT Stock is Questionable at Best

Investors should simply avoid Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock at this time. Although VXRT stock has an interesting business model, there is arguably not much behind it. I’ll get to that in a moment, but I’d first like to start by noting that Vaxart has multiple hurdles to overcome which increase its probability of failure.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.22.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 F-Rated Stocks to Avoid for the Rest of 2021

There’s a lot of good news out there. But there’s also a lot of unknowns that keep buffeting that optimism. The other X-factor in all this is how the market is going to take any of the new information that gets released. Will an expanding economy be a bullish sign and move the market up? Or will Wall Street worry that it means inflation is going to rise faster than expected and it’s time to sell?
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices And Pfizer

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). On Tuesday morning, he noticed a purchase of 27,000 contracts of the August 6, $110 calls in AMD and he decided to jump in the trade. Traders paid between $1.50 and $2.50 for these calls.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: Ethereum, Bitcoin, LLY, HOOD

Stocks continue to chop around all-time highs as investors await more direction amid earnings. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades starting with some cryptocurrencies. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Ethereum (ETH-USD) The crypto trade has been on fire lately. Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) has rallied in...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) has risen 18.05% Monday In Premarket Trading

Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) is up Monday morning, with the stock adding 18.05% in pre-market trading to 6.28. AUTL's short-term technical score of 12 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 88% of stocks on the market. In the Biotechnology industry, which ranks 140 out of 146 industries, the stock ranks higher than 30% of stocks. Autolus Therapeutics PLC has fallen 20.95% over the past month, closing at $6.72 on July 5. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $5.32 and as high as $7.08. AUTL has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $14.00.
Medical & BiotechWoonsocket Call

4 Biotech Stocks For Your August 2021 Watchlist

As investors look for the next lucrative industry in the stock market, biotech stocks would often be in sight. It may not be the largest industry nor the most exciting, but it does boast some of the highest potential for returns. For example, a biotech company posting positive clinical trial results or gaining FDA approval will likely see big gains. Meanwhile, a delay or negative results could send a company’s stock in the wrong direction.
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

VXRT Stock: The Big FDA News Sending Vaxart Shooting Higher Today

The vaccine industry is not one to be counted out, even as more and more Americans become inoculated against the novel coronavirus. There are still swaths of U.S. citizens that need to be vaccinated, as well as those abroad; even those who have already gotten their shots could need boosters as the mutative virus seeks to subvert vaccines. Investors are wise to this knowledge, and as such, they are still hunting down vaccine plays with high upward potential. Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is revealing itself to be one of these today, and VXRT stock is on the rise in response.
MarketsInvestorPlace

QS Stock: The Battery News That Has QuantumScape Revving Up Today

Embattled battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) has seen a reversal of fortunes today. After dropping more than 4% from yesterday’s close, QS stock is now up more than 3% at the time of writing during late afternoon trading. Why the turn of events?. Well, this reversal came as the company’s CEO...
IndustryInvestorPlace

Throw in The Towel, Ocugen Stock is Not Coming Back

It’s pulled back big in recent months. Yet some are still holding onto Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock. The biotech company, looking to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to North America, has so far experienced hiccups doing so. Namely, because its plans to get it rolled out in the U.S. via emergency use...
IndustryInvestorPlace

In Light of Surprise Profit, Tilray Is a Cannabis Go-To Holding

Don’t look now, but Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock is making the headlines once again. It seems like yesterday when Tilray investors cheered the company’s takeover of Canadian cannabis rival Aphria. And yet, that happened several months ago and the Tilray share price has actually declined since that time. I suppose it’s...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 42 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksInvestorPlace

Skillz Stock Needs Time to Gather Investor Good Will

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock has a small income statement but draws attention on Wall Street. SKLZ stock has had a violent history already in its short public life. Last year, it broke out 225% to peak in February. What followed was a tremendous destruction of market cap. Those who bought the shares at their highs lost 70% of their investment by late April. But in the year of the Reddit Ape, SKLZ bounced 75% and lost as much four times in two months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy