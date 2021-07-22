Crispr Therapeutics Has Bullish DNA

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.08.