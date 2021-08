Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Whether we like it or not, certain parts of our bodies begin to deteriorate as we get older, and this is especially true as we approach middle age. For example, after you turn 40 you might notice that your skin isn't as firm as it used to be or that your bones are a bit more fragile.