New Orleans Pelicans officially name Willie Green as next head coach

By Andrew Lopez
ESPN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans officially named Willie Green as their next head coach Thursday. Green is coming off a stint as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns, who just made a run to the NBA Finals, which delayed the timing of the Pelicans' announcement. "After an extensive and collaborative search,...

