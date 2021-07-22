Cancel
Bee County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland San Patricio, Live Oak by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland San Patricio; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHEASTERN LIVE OAK AND SOUTH CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 243 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Mathis, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mathis, Skidmore, Lake City, San Patricio, Tynan, West Sinton, Argenta, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Sandia, Edroy, Lakeside and Lake Corpus Christi. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 23 and 55. US Highway 181 between mile markers 596 and 608. US Highway 59 between mile markers 702 and 708. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

