Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress - Latinas Could Rule the Academy This Year

By Clayton Davis
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Zendaya
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Justin Chon
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Olga Merediz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#British Royal Family#Amazon Studios#Warner Bros#Usnavi#West Side Story#Sharks#Korean American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Latina actress Leslie Grace has signed on to be the new ‘Batgirl’

Leslie Grace ’s role in “In the Heights” clearly impressed studio executives because news broke today that the actress signed on to be the new ‘Batgirl.’          View this post on Instagram            A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) According to Deadline, Warner Bros And DC Films have chosen the Latina...
MoviesNews Channel Nebraska

Predicting the 2018 Best Picture winner

Scott Rudin Productions, Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox. Anatomy of an Oscar Winner: Predicting Best Picture Winner Using Historical Data. After many decades of glamorous Academy Awards ceremonies, one would assume that at this point, few of the night’s events should come as a surprise. This isn’t to say that there aren’t a few snubs or eyebrow raises here or there — a critical darling loses to the fan favorite, or a host delivers a joke that elicits more cringes than chuckles.
Moviescodelist.biz

Emma Stone also wants to sue Disney!

That Emma Stone is the crazy Cruella de Vil in the film of the same name, already caused great enthusiasm among the fans last year with the announcement of the cast of roles. No wonder, because Oscar winner is one of the most popular actresses of our time and Cruella the Disney villain par excellence. With Hollywood greats at their side like Emma Thompson and Mark Strong the film promises a really great cast!
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

New on Netflix August 2021

Here are the new movies and shows you can stream in July, including “The Kissing Booth 3″ and “Inception.” Check out some of the highlights below, or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving Netflix this month. New additions include new original series starring Sandra...
MoviesTVOvermind

10 Movies You Didn’t Know Pam Grier Was In

Pam Grier is a beautiful American actress who was an I.T. girl in the 70s. She was best known for her ‘blaxploitation’ type movies like Jackie Brown, Coffy, and her firm, sexy, and badass Foxy Brown role. She paved the way for a lot of female action stars today. Since Pam’s acting career was at its peak in the 70s and 80s, there are probably several movies you might not know she appeared in over the years.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Best ever Best Actor Oscar winner, by decade. 1970's edition

GENE HACKMAN - The French Connection. Yes, I know both The Godfather and Cuckoo's Nest are iconic. But I've seen French Connection far more times than the other 2 and just enjoy it more. Posts: 116,375. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭. 02/08/21 - 10:10 #3. JACK NICHOLSON - One Flew Over The...
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Hollywood Goes High Fashion

It must be almost time for awards season, because here is a trailer for a movie filled with famous people playing other famous people, in a true story full of money, betrayal, and murder. It’s House of Gucci from director Ridley Scott, and it stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani who ... well if we said what she did, it would be a spoiler for the film for anyone who’s not familiar with her real life role in the famous Gucci family. Adam Driver plays Gaga’s husband Maurizio Gucci, and the cast also includes Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and a completely unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci.
MoviesMovieWeb

Don't Look Up Teaser Trailer Has Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Chasing a Killer Comet

Don't Look Up is a tale of two low-level astronomers portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, attempting, via a media tour, to warn mankind about an asteroid that will destroy Earth. Along with Lawerence and DiCaprio, the Netflix original movie also stars Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Melanie Lynskey, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis, Kid Cudi, Gina Gershon and Ron Perlman. Both written and directed by Adam McKay, we can expect the unexpected in Don't Look Up.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie threw a lot of us for a loop when nominations came out. Would Paul Bettany get in for WandaVision or Uncle Frank? How much will they love Hamilton? Is Halston just a below the line contender or can Ewan McGregor play gay once again and forge an awards path? That’s to say nothing about who didn’t get in, like Joel Edgerton in The Underground Railroad, Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird or an Emmy favorite like Jeff Daniels in The Comey Rule or Bryan Cranston in Your Honor.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Tom Hanks joins new Wes Anderson movie

Tom Hanks is the latest actor to join the cast of Wes Anderson's next movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Anderson mainstays Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody. The currently untitled movie is set to start filming in Spain later this year. "It's not about Spain," Swinton...
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream this week

HBO Max just dropped a ton of new films to welcome in August. The films that excite me most are: A Walk Among the Tombstones, (2014), Changeling (2008), Collateral (2004), Inception (2010) and You've Got Mail (1998). But forget all of those for now, because the massive new arrival comes...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Russos “The Gray Man” Wraps Filming

Joe and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”) have confirmed that production on Netflix’s action-thriller feature “The Gray Man” has wrapped after over nearly five months of filming. Ryan Gosling stars as Court Gentry, a former CIA operative-turned-assassin who is also known as the Gray Man. Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, Gentry’s...
Movieswfxb.com

Tom Hanks to Make First Appearance in a Wes Anderson Film

The Oscar winner will appear in a movie by filmmaker Wes Anderson whose movies are known for their eccentric nature. Its’ being shot in Spain and is untitled. Hank’s role is likely a cameo-type one. Also appearing in the film will be Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Leonardo DiCaprio Netflix movies: Full list – Netflix News

Leonardo DiCaprio has been acting since the late 1980s when he first starred in tv commercials. The first film role that thrust him into the public eye was his portrayal of Arnie Grape in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape in 1993, which is available to stream on Netflix. From then, he would go on to amazing projects, making him one of the highest-paid actors ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy