Today had a good chance of rain and it looked like on the radar the state was getting plenty of rain but we just weren't fortunate enough to be under some of it. The yard is starting to look a little wilted so we could use a good shower. The forecast for tomorrow has a good chance of rain about the same as the one we had for today. Just have to wait and see if we get any rain. Rain chances starting to pick up about sunrise. Oddly enough there is a good chance of rain around 11:00. Does look like some kind of lite shower is heading this way. I guess they thing it will make it. My outside temperature gauge says it is a warm 88°F outside with 62% humidity. Kind of warm and a little drier outside tonight. The airport reports it is 85°F with 72% humidity.