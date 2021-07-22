Cancel
Public Health

Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERNATE, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian man with the coronavirus boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result. But the cover didn’t last long. Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling...

TheDailyBeast

Man Who Tested Positive for COVID Dressed Up as His Wife to Get on Flight

An Indonesian man who tested positive for the coronavirus is reportedly facing charges after an elaborate yet spectacularly misconceived plan to get on his scheduled flight backfired. According to CNN, the man tested positive ahead of his flight from Jakarta to Ternate, but, instead of going into isolation, he swiped his wife’s clothing and managed to board the plane anyway. CNN reports the man—only identified by his initials DW—dressed up in his wife’s niqab, covering his entire head and body, then used her ID and negative COVID test results to get on his flight. He almost got away with it, too—but, after takeoff, a flight attendant spotted him getting into a bathroom and emerging with his own clothes on. The passenger was immediately detained upon arrival, and local police have reportedly stated they intend to prosecute him after a short period of isolation.
Louisiana Rep. Higgins says he, wife, son have coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a critic of mask mandates and public health restrictions during the pandemic, said he, his wife and son have contracted the coronavirus. He made the announcement on Facebook Sunday night. He said he and his wife had been infected last...
Man With COVID Impersonates Wife to Board Flight

An Indonesian man who tested positive for coronavirus was arrested after boarding a flight dressed as his wife and presenting her negative COVID-19 test. According to The Associated Press, the unnamed man boarded a Citilink plane on Sunday and traveled from Jakarta to Ternate in the North Maluku province of Indonesia, but he used his wife’s niqab to cover his face and her identification card to purchase a ticket.
COVID-positive man disguises as his wife to board a plane

An unnamed Indonesian man wearing a niqab and pretending to be his own wife upon boarding a domestic flight almost made it all the way to his destination without being caught!. Carrying his wife's passport and her negative COVID test result, the man proceeded to change into his regular clothes half way through the flight, prompting a stewardess to notice the sudden change of identity.
Man With COVID-19 Disguises Himself As Wife To Board Plane; Stupid Error Gets Him Arrested

A man in Indonesia who was confirmed COVID-19-positive could face charges after he was caught disguising himself as his wife in order to board a flight, officials said. The man, publicly identified only by his initials "DW," boarded a flight operated by domestic carrier Citilink, which took off from the nation's capital of Jakarta and landed on the city of Ternate located in the province of North Maluku, CNN Indonesia reported.
France’s Macron uses social media to push for vaccination

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has taken to popular social media apps in a new push to encourage vaccinations against COVID-19, combat “false information” and reach out to younger people. Filming himself from his summer residency at Fort de Bregancon on the French Riviera wearing a casual T-shirt,...
More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia, the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden was expected to discuss that milestone and more later Tuesday in remarks updating the public...
1st cruise ship docks in Puerto Rico since pandemic began

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Carnival Mardi Gras docked Tuesday in Puerto Rico — the first time a cruise ship has visited the U.S. territory since the pandemic began. Some cautiously celebrated the arrival. It comes as Puerto Rico has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases blamed on the Delta variant but also as it seeks to restart its crucial tourism sector, which depended largely on record numbers of cruise ship passengers in recent years.
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.

