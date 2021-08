A father and two sons who were found dead at an Iowa home last week died from murder-suicide, according to authorities. Logan and Seth Phelon, 6 and 3, were found dead with their father Christopher Phelon, 32, at the father’s Algona home on July 5. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the two boys died of gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled a homicide — while their father died of a self-inflicted gunshot and his manner of death was deemed a suicide.