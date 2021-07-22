Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

University of California regents approve rare tuition hike

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California regents have approved a multiyear plan to raise tuition and fees at the system’s 10 campuses. The proposed increase is the first since 2017 and had been criticized by opponents as a “forever hike.”. University officials say the increase is needed to maintain...

www.turnto23.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Public University#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Proposed Tuition Hikes ‘Reasonable’ For New University of Iowa President

(Iowa City, IA) — New University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson calls proposed tuition increases at the school “reasonable,” but says she will be looking for financial aid and scholarships to help students struggling to pay higher costs. Wilson said, “I think the goal is to allow increases when needed, but to keep them very manageable and closely connected to inflation and/or to the amount money we get from the state.” The board that governs the three state universities is scheduled to vote on proposed tuition hikes next week. Fall tuition is expected to go up more than 280 dollars for in-state students at Iowa and Iowa State and by 115 at Northern Iowa. Wilson says while the added costs may strain some families, the University of Iowa still has lower rates that many of its peers.
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

UC Regents approve Tuition Stability Plan to increase predictability, financial aid and academic resources; tuition for current undergraduates to remain flat

The University of California Board of Regents approved today (July 22) the Tuition Stability Plan to increase predictability for students and families, better support students with the greatest financial need and provide critical resources for UC campuses. The Plan will begin fall 2022 and will not impact current UC undergraduates...
CollegesDaily Californian

UC Board of Regents approves multiyear tuition and financial aid plan

By a vote of 17-5, the UC Board of Regents passed a multiyear tuition and financial aid plan Thursday that will begin to increase incoming student tuition in fall 2022. The meeting began with input from the public. Many stated their concerns about the “abrupt and unnecessary” return to work plan for UCLA Health Patient Communication Center employees, while others voiced support for a University Council-American Federation of Teachers lecturer strike, seeing as their contract negotiation has reached an impasse.
CollegesSan Francisco Chronicle

UC regents approve tuition hikes. Here's how much more students can expect to pay

The UC Board of Regents approved a proposal to raise tuition rates that will take effect for incoming students beginning in fall 2022. The regents approved the increases by a 17-5 vote Thursday, setting in stone a yearly tuition increase for incoming undergraduate students and all graduate students that will be tied to inflation.
Collegescbslocal.com

UC System Considering First Tuition Hike Since 2017

Student advocates are urging University of California regents to reject a proposed multi-year tuition increase that UC officials say is needed to keep campuses competitive, increase aid for low-income students and give families some financial predictability. Katie Johnston reports.
Collegesdailybruin.com

Editorial: Tuition hikes will burden students, make UC education less accessible

This post was updated July 23 at 9:47 pm. Editor’s note: Editorials are intended to serve as the jumping-off point, not the conclusion, to discussion. As part of the Daily Bruin’s commitment to its readers, the board hopes to present a responsible and clear analysis of relevant events and news items affecting the lives of those we serve, but our editorials are not representative of the Daily Bruin’s views on issues as a whole. We encourage all readers to reach out to our board members and to respond to our editorials.
Businessaudacy.com

UC system approves multiyear hike on tuition, fees for incoming undergrads

University of California leaders approved a plan Thursday to raise tuition and fees on a multiyear basis at the system's 10 campuses. Beginning in the 2022-23 academic year, tuition and fees will increase by 2% plus inflation for new undergraduates. The increase is the first imposed by the UC system since 2017 and the second increase in the past decade.
Collegestribuneledgernews.com

Regents approve reduced tuition rates for Ellsworth personnel

Jul. 22—A reduced tuition rate has been approved for active-duty Airmen, their spouses and dependents and U.S. Department of Defense civilians working on Ellsworth Air Force Base, according to a press release from the South Dakota Board of Regents. This rate supports Black Hills State University's selection this month to...
CollegesKCCI.com

Board of Regents approves tuition increase for state schools

Students at state universities will be paying more this year. The Iowa Board of Regents adjourned their meeting Wednesday afternoon. Tuition will be going up for students at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. Iowa and Iowa State will increase by nearly $300....
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Board of Regents sets 2020-21 tuition and budgets for Iowa's public universities

CEDAR FALLS — Tuition rates are growing at the University of Northern Iowa, but what students pay for classes is expected to bring in less revenue during the next year. The Board of Regents Wednesday set 2021-22 tuition rates for the three state universities along with budgets for the next year at all of its institutions. The board met at UNI.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Iowa Board of Regents mulls tuition hike

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Board of Regents are debating Wednesday whether or not to raise tuition at Iowa's three state universities. The start of the semester is less than a month away. Tuition would go up more than $280 for Iowa State and Iowa undergraduates and $115 for University of Northern Iowa undergrads.
Iowa Statecbs2iowa.com

Tuition hikes are coming for Iowa's three major public universities

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Tuition hikes are coming to Iowa’s three major public universities for the 2021-22 academic year. The Iowa Board of Regents voted on Wednesday to approve tuition increases. The rate increase for undergraduate students at the University of Iowa will increase by $283. Undergraduate students at Iowa...
Hattiesburg, MSFresno Bee

University paying tuition, housing for vaccinated students

The University of Southern Mississippi is offering students the chance to get money off their tuition and room and board if they get the COVID-19 vaccine. Each week until Oct. 15, the names of five vaccinated students will be drawn for the chance to win prizes. “The best way for...
CollegesDaily Democrat

Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Hill

Minnesota universities requiring masks on campuses

Minnesota's public colleges and universities will require masks to be worn on all campuses as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges, according to The Associated Press. The University of Minnesota made the announcement Monday, instructing all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors as of Tuesday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Comments / 2

Community Policy