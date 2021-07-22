SEC has had discussions about expansion to add to its current roster of 14 member schools, sources say
The SEC has discussed expansion, highly-placed college officials told the USA TODAY Network. While it is unclear whether the conference office has briefed the 14 member schools specifically on the possibility of Oklahoma and Texas joining in the league, conference school officials have at least informally discussed adding those two schools, one of the sources said. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.www.swtimes.com
