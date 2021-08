WILMINGTON - Early Tuesday, subtle irregularities could be noticed in the way the morning sun hit the landscape. The light was imbued with a pinkish, warm hue. Eastward, an orange sun hung high in a hazy sky. By afternoon, visibility of the mountains was diminished on Route 9 and within town, and the sun was covered in haze. The reason? Smoke particulates from wildfires hundreds of miles away had reached the air here.