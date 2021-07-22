Save A Lot CEO Kenneth McGrath to return to Lidl
Kenneth McGrath, CEO of Save A Lot and its parent Moran Foods, is leaving the company to rejoin hard discount grocer Lidl in Europe. St. Louis-based Save A Lot on Wednesday confirmed McGrath’s impending departure but didn’t say whether a successor had been named. Neckarsulm, Germany-based Schwarz Group, Lidl’s parent company, announced yesterday that McGrath has been hired as deputy chairman of Lidl International and will start in the role on Oct. 1.www.supermarketnews.com
Comments / 0