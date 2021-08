One of the beauties of the crude oil market specifically, and commodity markets in general, is that active traders and investors only have one equation to analyze: supply versus demand. It’s a matter of looking at how much product is out there and how much of the supply consumers want right now. That isn’t to say that there are not complex dynamics around each of those two inputs, but it all boils down to simple economics 101. There are no earnings misses, no stock splits, no executive scandals, no rebalancing (as in ETFs)… just supply and demand.