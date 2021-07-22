Cancel
Mental health care provider welcomes new COO

stpetecatalyst.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 22, 2021 - Brett Cohen has been named chief operating officer of St. Petersburg-based Ascellus (formerly known as IMCS Group), a provider of mental and behavioral health services for injured workers. Cohen, according to a news release, previously served as division vice president of integrated care operations at Denver-based DaVita, where he was responsible for implementing value-based clinical care programs that managed more than $300 million in total medical cost. "The pandemic has further demonstrated the need for access to mental health care, and I am proud to be joining Ascellus at such an historic time," Cohen stated in the release. "Ascellus has proven itself to be an industry leader in behavioral health with its personalized treatment options and ability to help workers recover faster. I look forward to helping develop operational strategies to push that innovation forward and provide high-quality care to as many patients as possible."

