USFSP Regional Chancellor Tadlock considers staying on amid high profile departures

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 22, 2021 - Martin Tadlock, Regional Chancellor at University of South Florida SF St. Petersburg, announced at Thursday’s city council meeting he was considering staying on to lead the campus until June 2022. Tadlock had previously announced his intention to step down at the end of this year. USF President Steve Currall approached Tadlock to suggest continuing his role as chancellor following Currall's surprise announcement to resign next month. This would provide a year of dedicated time for people on campus and in the community to aide in the search for a new regional chancellor and provide continuity after several high profile departures at the university.

