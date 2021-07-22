John Park’s Workshop — LIVE! TODAY 7/22/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

The easiest way to create custom ortholinear key matrices!. For those who like to forge their own path, we now present the easiest way of creating custom ortholinear (that’s a fancy word for gridded) key matrices. Instead of hand soldering together a custom matrix of NeoKey socket breakouts, the Adafruit NeoKey 5×6 Ortho Snap-Apart Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixel has 30 key switches that can be snapped apart to make any size grid. That’s right! Even though it comes as 5×6, you can turn it into 2×3, 1×6, 4×3…whatever you wish, and it will work just the way you expect. The little break-apart tabs have traces running through them that pass the power, NeoPixel, and keymatrix lines up and down.