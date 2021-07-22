Cancel
John Park’s Workshop — LIVE! TODAY 7/22/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

By John Park
adafruit.com
 12 days ago

It’s JOHN PARK’S WORKSHOP! — LIVE! — Coming up at 4pm ET / 1pm PT Today! LIVE TEXT CHAT IS HERE in the Adafruit Discord chat!. The live video will be on Youtube LIVE, Twitch, Periscope (Twitter) and Facebook. Join maker John Park in his workshop each week as he...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

adafruit.com

ADABOX 019 UNBOXING LIVE on Ask an Engineer TONIGHT! 7/28/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #adabox019 @digikey #MAKEWITHDIGIKEY

JOIN US at 8pm Eastern Time TONIGHT, 7/28/2021 for the live Unboxing of AdaBox 019 — We’ll have a Q&A, live demos, and more!. Get ready to tune in for a special AdaBox 019 Unboxing take-over on Ask an Engineer! Join John Park, a.k.a. Jack Parkheimer at 8pm ET / 5pm PT TONIGHT! Wednesday, 7/28/2021 for the live Unboxing of AdaBox 019 — Ladyada and Mr. Ladyada will be in the chat to answer your questions!
adafruit.com

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Mind the Breadboard Gap – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

The split power rail is an easily overlooked feature/nuisance of many solderless breadboards. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
adafruit.com

Show and Tell 7/28/2021 with hosts @ecken @videopixil #ShowandTell #adafruit #diy

All are welcome, show your 3D printing project, Arduino project, CircuitPython project, Raspberry Pi project, work bench, your work from home desk set up, your cat, your dog, the things your kids made over the last week while home from school. There is no better time to come together, we’ll see you there! and stop by Discord to get the link to join LIVE!
adafruit.com

UPDATED GUIDE: Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @Adafruit

The Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 guide has been updated to include a section on using the Adafruit CircuitPython MacroPad library! It includes setup, installation, and examples of using each of the features, including reading key presses, the rotary encoder position and the rotary encoder switch state, light up the NeoPixel LEDs, displaying text and images on the display, and using HID and MIDI! If you’re looking to get started quickly with your MacroPad using CircuitPython, this update is for you!
Computersadafruit.com

Blinka Support added to the BeagleV StarLight Beta Prototype @circuitpython #blinka @adafruit @makermelissa

At the end of April, we received a beta prototype of the BeagleV StarLight, which is an affordable RISC-V platform that can run Linux. This board isn’t currently available to the general public and is likely to change before the final hardware revision. It was offered in a limited supply to developers to encourage Software Development. We applied to be part of the program because we thought it would make a great board for adding Blinka support to make it more accessible as a single board computer.
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit NeoKey 5×6 Ortho Snap-Apart #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

The easiest way to create custom ortholinear key matrices!. For those who like to forge their own path, we now present the easiest way of creating custom ortholinear (that’s a fancy word for gridded) key matrices. Instead of hand soldering together a custom matrix of NeoKey socket breakouts, the Adafruit NeoKey 5×6 Ortho Snap-Apart Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixel has 30 key switches that can be snapped apart to make any size grid. That’s right! Even though it comes as 5×6, you can turn it into 2×3, 1×6, 4×3…whatever you wish, and it will work just the way you expect. The little break-apart tabs have traces running through them that pass the power, NeoPixel, and keymatrix lines up and down.
Computersadafruit.com

The “Programmers At Work” panel, 1987 #VintageComputing @andyhertzfeld

In 1986, Susan Lammers of Microsoft Press published “Programmers at Work”, an entertaining collection of interviews with nineteen prominent programmers. In early 1987, nine of the interviewees in the book participated in a panel discussion in Santa Clara. Andy Hertzfeld recently unearthed video from the panel, which brings back lots of memories of computing in the ‘80s.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Laura Kampf Improves Her Camping Cooler

In this Laura Kampf video she looks at 3 things you can do to improve a large camping cooler: Use the outside, use the lid, and add layers (shelves). There is a meta tip here that’s applicable to any storage situation: Always consider the full volume of the available space.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

An STM32/ESP32/ESP8285-based radio link for RC applications #ESP32 #Radio #RC

ExpressLRS is an STM32/ESP32/ESP8285-based High-Performance Radio Link for RC applications. It is based on the fantastic semtech SX127x/SX1280 hardware combined with an ESP8285, ESP32 or STM32. ExpressLRS supports a wide range of hardware platforms as well as both 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz frequency options. ExpressLRS uses LoRa modulation as well as reduced packet size to achieve best in class range and latency compared to current commercial offerings.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Building a Raspberry Pi Warehouse Shipping Tracker

In the TotalBoat warehouse, they had a data deadzone at the shipping station when determining final package processing times. They decided to create a shipping tracker using a touchscreen Raspberry Pi housed in an aluminum case. In this video, they run through the trial and error process they went through...

