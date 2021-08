The end of Apex Legends Season 9 is in sight. So much so that the time has come for Respawn to start dropping a bevy of new cinematics to announce what exactly is coming next for the popular battle royale. The new legend joining the roster is Seer; we’ve seen his Raiden-inspired design, and we’ve heard his mystical backstory. Today, however, Season 10 got its most revealing trailer to date that showed Seer’s abilities, a brand new weapon, the incoming map changes, and some battle pass cosmetics.