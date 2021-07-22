Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee Looks to Add More Safety

By Jaryd Leady
wrde.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Bike safety and pedestrian safety, that's the focus for the Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee moving forward. Some of the issues are fairly new and still have some kinks to be worked out, but others are things the committee has seen be a problem for years. The committee is considering adding a crosswalk a little further north on Rehoboth Avenue. But the other issues for bikers come from the recent DELDOT project which the committee thinks that signage in the area needs to be cleared up.

www.wrde.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Traffic
Local
Delaware Government
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Signs#Signage#Del Bike#Deldot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 1

Community Policy