Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee Looks to Add More Safety

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Bike safety and pedestrian safety, that's the focus for the Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee moving forward. Some of the issues are fairly new and still have some kinks to be worked out, but others are things the committee has seen be a problem for years. The committee is considering adding a crosswalk a little further north on Rehoboth Avenue. But the other issues for bikers come from the recent DELDOT project which the committee thinks that signage in the area needs to be cleared up.